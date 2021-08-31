Dallas police searching for shooter after man found dead

Police responded around 12:45 p.m. to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Bending Oaks Trail.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help after they found a man shot dead Monday afternoon.

Police responded around 12:45 p.m. to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Bending Oaks Trail. When officers arrived, they found the rear door of the home was partially open.

They went inside, officials said, and found a man lying on the floor. He had been shot multiple times.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police. Officials have not yet been able to identify him.

While police investigate the incident, they are urging anyone with any information to contact Det. Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 156542-2021.