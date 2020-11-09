Dallas police search for carjacking suspect who ran over victim, officials say

Authorities said they are looking for a 2002 Hyundai in connection with the incident.

A search is underway for a carjacking suspect who ran over the victim Friday morning, Dallas police said.

A detective at the scene said the victim was carjacked at a gas station around 3:30 a.m. near Walnut Street and Audelia Road.

Detectives said after the incident, the victim spotted his vehicle at a 7-Eleven near the area.

However, when the victim tried to retrieve his vehicle he was run over by the suspect, officials said.

The victim was critically injured and transported to the hospital, according to police.

Detectives did not release a description of the suspect but confirmed they are looking for a 2002 Hyundai.