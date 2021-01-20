Dallas police searching for answers after 37-year-old man shot, killed

Dallas police said a homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man who was shot and killed Monday night.
Just after 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of West Millett Drive. When they arrived, 37-year-old Cedric Tolbert was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said Tolbert was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime to contact Detective Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 or email christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 010766-2021.
Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this homicide. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.