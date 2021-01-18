Dallas police searching for 25-year-old man wanted in connection to fatal shooting

Police are presuming he is armed and dangerous and ask individuals not to approach him but to call 911.

Dallas police are searching for a man they presume to be armed and dangerous in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December, officials said Monday.

Authorities allege Floyd Lee Gatson III shot and killed someone on Dec. 23 around 5:45 p.m. at 14300 Skyfrost Drive. The area is between Balch Springs and Seagoville.

Police did not publicly identify the victim.

Officials said Gatson is wanted on a murder charge and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Gatson is 25 years old, weighs around 135 pounds and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about Gatson's location to call 911. They are advising people not to approach him.

Those with information can also contact Det. A. Lopez at 214-283-4884 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 228795-2020.