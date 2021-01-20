x
Man, 36, wanted in connection with deadly stabbing on New Year's Eve

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in their search for a man accused of stabbing a person to death on New Year's Eve. 

Authorities said 36-year-old Jesse Garcia allegedly killed Armando Castillo the night of Dec. 31. Castillo's body was found with multiple stab wounds at 6575 C F Hawn Freeway.

Dallas police said there is an active warrant out for Garcia. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. 

Credit: Dallas police
Jesse Garcia, 36.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to Agent C. Whitaker at 214-557-9314 or via email at chelsea.whitaker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477. 

