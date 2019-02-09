Police say a verbal altercation turned violent Sunday night in Deep Ellum.

Authorities received a call of a shooting at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Walton Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one person shot. The victim was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Police say they believe the victim and the shooter knew one another.

"We don’t believe that this was just a random incident," said Dallas police in a statement released Monday morning.

Police didn't identify the victim or suspect but said the incident would be investigated as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.

