1 person killed, 2 injured in separate shootings overnight in Dallas

Dallas police are investigating three different shootings that occurred overnight that left one person dead and two people injured.

The first shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of Antler Ave. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that they were inside their homes when they heard gunshots and the victim was struck. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital. Officials say she was expected to survive.

The second shooting occurred a few hours later, around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Mill Run apartments near the 1200 block of Westmount Ave.

Authorities said a man was shot and killed at this location. Officials have not released the victim's name as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said around the same time, at about 1:05 a.m., officers on patrol responded to gunshots heard in the 3600 block of Greenville Ave.

After searching the area, they found a woman who had been shot. She told police she was driving when an unknown person in a sedan began to fire at her vehicle, according to authorities.

She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, according to officials.

Dallas police said no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.