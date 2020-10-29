Dallas police investigate 4 separate robberies, theft incidents Thursday morning

Authorities said the suspects got away and have not been arrested in three of the four incidents that occurred in Dallas.

Dallas police are investigating four separate robbery and theft incidents that occurred Thursday morning throughout the city.

Around 1 a.m., a woman called police for help after being shot by a suspect who demanded property from her, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was near the 9800 block of Brockbank Dr. when the incident occurred. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting and has not been arrested.

Shortly after, police responded to a separate robbery call around 1:10 a.m. near the 5000 block of Ross Avenue.

Authorities said the victim in this incident also was approached by an unknown suspect who had a gun and demanded money.

According to investigators, while the victim was running away, the suspect shot toward the person.

The bullet missed the victim and hit the front glass door of a nearby business, causing it to shatter, officials said.

Police said no one was injured but the suspect remains at large.

Then around 2 a.m., a person was carjacked near the 3700 block of Stateoak Drive. Dallas police said they were able to locate the stolen vehicle and started chasing the suspects.

Authorities said at some point the suspects got out of the car and ran away from officers. Three of them were taken into custody.

Detectives said one suspect was bit by a K-9 during the chase. That person was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Investigators said they were able to recover two guns and the stolen vehicle.

The names of the remaining suspects will not be released until they are booked into jail.

The final incident occurred around 4 a.m. Authorities said multiple suspects tried stealing an ATM machine in the 300 block of E. Colorado Street.

Police said the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the ATM and left it abandoned in a nearby parking lot.