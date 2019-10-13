DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was hit by a vehicle on Saturday night, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said.

The officer was directing traffic at Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue in South Dallas near the State Fair grounds at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.

At about 10:20 p.m., a driver allegedly went around a barricade at the intersection and hit the officer, according to the spokesperson. That person is now under investigation for driving while intoxicated.

The officer was taken to Baylor Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, the spokesperson said.