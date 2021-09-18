Dallas police officer arrested on suspicion of DWI in Lewisville, officials say

William McLennan, a senior corporal, was arrested by Lewisville police and taken to the Lewisville city jail, according to the Dallas Police Department.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A Dallas police officer was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Lewisville on Saturday, officials said.

More information about his arrest was not released.

McLennan, 44, has been with the Dallas Police Department since September 2005, police said. He is currently assigned to the northeast patrol division.