Updated at 5:15 p.m. with information from affidavit.

A Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of shoving his wife and holding a gun to her head, police say.

Kevin Thomas, 44, turned himself in Tuesday night to the Dallas County jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released hours later on bond, jail records show.

He is accused of assaulting his wife in February, but the incident was reported to Lancaster police this week. Police were called to the home at the time, but the woman didn't report the assault because "she didn't want to get him in trouble," according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman reported the February incident to police Sunday. She said that she went to the police station because of threatening statements Thomas made to her that day over the phone, the warrant says.

"You don't know who I am. You don't know who I [expletive] with," the woman told police Thomas said. "You can't touch me."

She told Lancaster police that Thomas pointed the gun at her in February after she "confronted him about having the gun inside of his robe's pocket while he was sitting on the edge of the bed," the affidavit says.

Thomas pushed her to the floor, sat on top of her, put the gun to her head and yelled at her, the warrant says.

The woman said she no longer feels safe in the home, the affidavit says.

Thomas has been employed by the Dallas Police Department since 2014. He was most recently assigned to the south central patrol division, police officials said.

Internal affairs is also investigating the incident, officials said.

