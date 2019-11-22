A Dallas police officer was arrested early Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, officials said.
Jordan Brown, 31, was booked in to the Dallas County jail after 4 a.m., records show.
Dallas police officials said Brown has been an employee of the Dallas Police Department since May 2018. He is assigned to the north central patrol division.
He has been placed on administrative leave.
