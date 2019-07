Dallas police are asking for help identifying who shot a dog in May, leaving the animal paralyzed.

The shooting happened some time in early May near the intersection of Marjorie Avenue and Cranfill Drive in east Oak Cliff, police said.

Beethoven was paralyzed after being struck in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the animal cruelty unit at 214-670-7694 or Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

