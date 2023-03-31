Man dies after being shot near convenience store, Dallas police say

Around 4:05 p.m., Dallas police officers were called to the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road.

DALLAS — A man has died after being shot near a convenience store Friday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) says.

Around 4:05 p.m., Dallas police officers were called to the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road, near the Ingram's Gas and More in the area. When they arrived, a male victim was found and transported to a local hospital.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified at this time, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information or details of what led to the fatal shooting.

DPD is asking anyone with information concerning this crime call Dallas Homicide Detective Chad Murphy at 214-283-4934 or email at chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.