Dallas police investigating shooting of 27-year-old man in Oak Lawn

Officers responded to a shooting about 2:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of Lemmon Avenue.

DALLAS — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the Oak Lawn neighborhood in Dallas.

Officers had responded about 2:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of Lemmon Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 27-year-old man, inside a gray Toyota Camry.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. More information about the shooting wasn't available Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detective Alex Zabriskie at 214-671-4332.