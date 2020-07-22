Dallas police investigating after 52-year-old man found dead

When officers arrived, they said it appeared the victim, identified as Reginald Lefall, “suffered from homicidal violence.”

Dallas police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 6700 block of Prosper Street after an unresponsive man was found at the location. When officers arrived, they said it appeared the victim, identified as Reginald Lefall, “suffered from homicidal violence.”

Dallas Fire-Rescue was then called to the scene, and Lefall was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this case to contact Detective Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3605 or email brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com and reference case #127662-2020.