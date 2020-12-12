Dallas police investigating after 29-year-old man shot, killed

Police said when officers arrived, the victim, identified as Demarcus Pierre Thurman, was found shot in the 8200 block of Scyene Road.

Dallas police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning, officials say.

Around 4:07 a.m., officers were called to the 8200 block of Scyene Road in response to a shooting. Police said officers found the victim, identified as Demarcus Pierre Thurman, shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Detective T. Gross with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 469-792-5142 or email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com – reference case number 221711-2020.