Investigation underway after person found shot on sidewalk in Dallas

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Wednesday in Dallas.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call near the 115 block of South Jim Miller Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives said the suspect left the scene in a vehicle, however, officials did not release a description of the car or the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 214-671-3143 or via email at Theodore.Gross@Dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 178945-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.