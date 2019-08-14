A suspect in a shooting that left one critically injured Wednesday surrendered to police after a standoff at a home in the Piedmont Addition in Dallas.

Police now say they're also investigating a possible link to a deadly shooting that happened four days before on the same Dallas street.

Authorities say they were called at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Las Cruces Lane near Bruton Road on a shooting report.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a witness told investigators it started when someone approached the victim outside a house on Las Cruces Lane. The person began to argue with the victim about something that happened days before and then pulled out a gun and fired a shot, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and then barricaded himself inside a home two blocks over in the 2000 block of Hillburn Drive.

SWAT was called to the scene and a standoff ensued. At about 7 p.m., the suspect surrendered himself to police.

Just four days before, a man was shot and killed on the same street. The shooter was never apprehended.

Authorities said they were unable to confirm Wednesday night if the man involved in the standoff was the same man involved in Saturday's deadly shooting.

"We will update you as information becomes available," Dallas police said in a statement.

