Dallas police: 3 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings

Authorities have not released the names of those who died in the shootings Saturday morning.

Multiple investigations are underway after Dallas police said three people were killed and another person was injured in three separate shootings Saturday morning.

The first shooting occurred around 3:41 a.m. near the 2000 block of Bennett Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. According to detectives, she knew the suspect accused of shooting her. That person has not been arrested.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries, officials said.

Around the same time, at 3:45 a.m., Dallas police responded to a double-fatal shooting at the Super 8 motel near the 8900 block of E. R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Investigators said a man and women were found both dead upon officers arriving at the scene. Their names have not been released at this time.

Authorities said no one has been arrested in connection with this shooting.

Police responded to a third shooting about an hour later, near the 3100 block of Pleasant Drive. A man was pronounced dead at this scene.