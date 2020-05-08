6 people hurt in 3 separate shootings Tuesday night, Dallas police say

The shootings were spread out across the city.

DALLAS — Dallas police officers are investigating three different shootings that happened across the city Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near the 4400 block of Cedardale Drive. The victim told police he was pumping gas when an unknown SUV pulled behind his vehicle.

Multiple suspects got out of the vehicle, and that's when the victim got in his car and left, officials say.

While the victim was driving away, the suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at him.

The victim then drove to a nearby location at 4000 Ivy Ridge St., where police found him.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

The second shooting was around 10:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, authorities said.

Three victims were injured during this shooting, according to Dallas police.

One of the victims told authorities the shooting began after an unknown suspect vehicle arrived at the residence.

Police said two men and a woman were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds as a result.

The third shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near the 9300 block of Forest Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Officials say one of them is expected to survive, but the other is in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival.