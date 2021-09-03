Dallas police investigate 2 separate shootings after person, dog killed overnight

The two overnight shootings occurred within a two-hour period. It's unclear if Dallas police have arrested any suspects.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating two separate overnight shootings after a person and a dog were killed late Monday and early Tuesday, officials said.

The first shooting occurred around 11:57 p.m. near the 4800 block of Cedardale Drive. Authorities said a man was inside a nearby building when gunfire erupted from outside.

Officials said he suffered a small cut on his head after being struck by debris but wasn't struck by any bullets. Dallas police said the man's dog died after being struck by gunfire.

The other shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m. near the 4600 block of Bryan Street. A person who was shot was transported to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died at this time. It's also unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with either shooting.