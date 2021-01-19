Dallas police investigate 2 separate overnight shootings

Authorities have not made any arrests in connection with the shootings as of Tuesday morning.

Dallas police are conducting multiple investigations after two separate shootings occurred overnight.

The first shooting occurred around 11:50 p.m. at the 2700 block of Marjorie Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived, they discovered that an unknown suspect fired shots in the direction of a nearby home.

Residents of the home told police they were inside when the incident occurred. No one was injured during the shooting, according to officials.

The second shooting occurred around 2:18 a.m. at the 3900 block of Carl Street.

Dallas police said when they arrived at this scene a person was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided first aid until Dallas Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.

The person was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

