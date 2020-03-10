Dallas police investigate 2 separate fatal shootings

Officials said no arrests have been made at this time.

Dallas police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred overnight.

Authorities responded to the first shooting around 7:50 p.m. Friday near the 12100 block of Greenville Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The second shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Canoe Street. Police also found a male who had been shot when they arrived at this scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The names of the victims have not been released to the public as of 11:40 a.m. Saturday.