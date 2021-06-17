Dallas police: Homicide investigation underway after woman dies from injuries a week after being found unresponsive

Police said 32-year-old Ashley Leann Uresti was found unresponsive with blunt force trauma in the early hours on June 9.

DALLAS — A woman has died a week after she was found with blunt force trauma, Dallas police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Griffith Avenue. Police said 32-year-old Ashley Leann Uresti was found unresponsive with blunt force trauma. Uresti was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, June 15, police said Uresti died from her injuries and the case was reassigned to the homicide unit.

The investigation is ongoing and a motive for the crime is unknown at this time.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning the death of Uresti to call Homicide Detective Antonio Machorro at 214-918-9096 or by email at antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #101595-2021.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.