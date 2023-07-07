Dallas police find man shot in alley Thursday afternoon

Police say they found the 20-year-old victim in the 1300 block of South Fitzhugh Avenue, who died from his injuries.

DALLAS — Dallas police say officers found a man shot in an alley on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call for service at around 4:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Fitzhugh Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say they found the 20-year-old victim, Tavarious Robinson, shot in an alley.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded as well, police say, but Robinson died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call Detective Yahir Perez at 469-849-3757, or email him at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.