Police fatally shoot man who fired at officers in northeast Dallas, officials say

The incident was reported in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson and Ferguson roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Police fatally shot a man who allegedly fired at officers in northeast Dallas early Wednesday morning, officials said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson and Ferguson roads.

Officers had responded to call about an armed encounter, according to a police news release.

“I was very scared,” said neighbor Nerela Ramirez. The shooting incident happened near her home.

“I closed the door. Up and down. I shut my door. I couldn’t sleep,” Ramirez explained.

When they arrived, they found a suspect armed with a handgun. Police said the unidentified man was in the middle of the street pointing the weapon at vehicles.

“Officers arrived, encountered the individual. After giving multiple commands to drop the weapon, the individual threatened the officers with the weapon. Fired at the officers. At the same time, officer firing back at the suspect,” explained Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Officers attempted to render medical aid but the man died after he was taken to a hospital, police said.