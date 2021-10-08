Dallas police conduct search warrant, leads to discovery of $9K, 11 firearms and drugs

It happened in a residential area of the 11500 block of Webb Chapel Road in northwest Dallas

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department conducted a search warrant Thursday which led to the seizure of 11 firearms, more than $9,000 in cash and multiple drugs. One person was arrested, police said.

It happened about 7:15 p.m. in a residential area of the 11500 block of Webb Chapel Road in northwest Dallas.

It was conducted by the department's Narcotics Section, SWAT team, Gang Unit, Northwest Crime Response Team and patrol officers.

Police said, "as a result of their efforts and diligent hard work, they affected one arrest and seized the following:"

265.2 grams marijuana

5.7 grams crack

36.0 grams heroin

2.5 grams unknown pills

9 long guns

2 handguns

$9,765 US currency