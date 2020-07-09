Dallas police release body camera footage of man who died in hospital after running through stranger's window

Dallas police Sunday released a body camera video of officers taking a man into custody on the night of Aug. 28 who died five days later in the hospital.

Police said they released the video Sunday to comply with the department's new video release policy established in June - a policy originally created for greater transparency in police shootings.

The man, identified as Andre Leshon Lee, jumped through a stranger's window in Pleasant Grove, grabbed a "cutting object," stole cash from the living room and threatened to kill the homeowner before barricading himself into a room in the house, according to police.

Police were able to get the man to surrender. They took the man outside and put handcuffs and ankle cuffs on him. In the video, a woman who identifies herself as Lee's wife says that he was on cocaine and had been using the drug on and off for 20 years.

Later in the video, Lee appears to go unconscious. Dallas police officers perform CPR on him until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrives, and they take him to a hospital.

Lee died in police custody in the hospital on Sept. 2, five days later. Police said Sunday they are still waiting on a toxicology report.