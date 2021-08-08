x
Dallas police asking for public's help in search for alleged shooter

The shooting happened in July near a DART rail station.
Credit: Dallas police

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a man they allege shot someone in July near a DART rail station. 

The shooting happened on July 19 around 6 a.m. on the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. 

Police believe a man wearing a backpack, dark pants and a light-colored shirt, along with a baseball cap, shot at another man multiple times near the station. 

A 50-year-old man who was nearby but not involved in the altercation was hit by the gunfire, according to police. He was stable and taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police say the alleged shooter, pictured below, then left the scene on a bicycle.

Credit: Dallas police

Police are asking for anyone with any information about the incident to contact Det. Gregory White at 214-671-4730 or gregory.white@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 128170-2021. 

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime. 

