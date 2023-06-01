Dallas police asking for public's help in ongoing cold case from 2005 murder

On March 6, 2005, a little before 5 a.m., Dallas police officers found Laura Elaine Cate dead on the roadway in the 400 block of Holden Avenue.

DALLAS — Investigators are still asking for the public's help in a case they've been working on for nearly 20 years, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On March 6, 2005, a little before 5 a.m., Dallas police officers found Laura Elaine Cate, who was 42 at the time, dead on the roadway in the 400 block of Holden Avenue. This is northwest of South Oak Cliff High School and east of Five Mile Creek.

If anyone has any information regarding the death of Cate, police are asking you to contact Sgt. Jerry Girdler at 214-671-3661 or by email at coldcase@dallaspolice.gov.