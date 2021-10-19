Dallas police arrest suspect who tried using three different cars during chase

DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a suspected car thief Tuesday afternoon who led police on a chase involving three separate cars.
Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call around 10:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Lovett Avenue when the suspect fled in a car. Over the course of the chase, the suspect changed cars twice before crashing the third car into another, occupied vehicle, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody after the crash.
No injuries were reported.
