Dallas police arrest man accused of shooting 2 homeless residents

A suspect has been arrested and faces a murder charge after he allegedly shot a man and a woman Saturday morning in Dallas, officials say.

Dallas police say around 4:15 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at the 12700 block of N. Central Expressway Service Road.

When officers arrived they found a man on the sidewalk of a bike trail who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The victim's name has not been released, pending next of kin.

Around the same time, officers say they responded to another call that a woman that had been shot at the Circle K convenience store near 12950 Coit Road.

According to detectives, the woman was able to provide information about the suspected shooter before being transported to the hospital.

Saturday afternoon, police confirmed that the woman is expected to survive.

Officials say those involved in Friday night's shooting are homeless residents who live in a wooded area near US 75 and Forest Lane.

After responding to both shooting calls, officers went to that area and set up a perimeter in efforts of arresting the suspect, according to officials.

Police say they were able to "flush the suspect out of a drainage ditch" and take him into custody.

Authorities say the suspect will be booked into jail on a murder charge. Officials have not released his name at this time.