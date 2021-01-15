x
Dallas police arrest suspect wanted in connection to August 2020 homicide

Police said Mitchell Austin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Jones.
Generic police lights

Dallas police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to an August 2020 homicide.

Police said Mitchell Austin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Jones.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020, officers responded to a shooting call at 3900 Harston Street. Police said Jones was found with a gunshot wound and was taken by a personal vehicle from the scene to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.  

RELATED: 3 men killed in separate shootings Friday night in Dallas, police say

Today, police said Austin was transported to the Dallas County jail, where his bond will be set by a Dallas County judge.

Credit: Dallas PD

