Dallas police arrest suspect wanted in connection to August 2020 homicide

Dallas police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to an August 2020 homicide.

Police said Mitchell Austin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Jones.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2020, officers responded to a shooting call at 3900 Harston Street. Police said Jones was found with a gunshot wound and was taken by a personal vehicle from the scene to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.