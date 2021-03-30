Dallas police arrest man in connection with Pryme Bar shooting

Jonathanlacory Rogers, 21, was arrested on one charge of capital murder and seven charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at Pryme Bar that left one person dead and seven others injured on March 20.

Jonathanlacory Rogers, 21, was arrested on one charge of capital murder and seven charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday, according to a news release from Dallas police.

Police arrested Rogers in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Violent Fugitive Task Force after finding out he would be driving from Shreveport, La. back to Texas. The two entities arrested him while he was sitting in a parked car at a gas station, the news release said.

Police took Rogers to Dallas police headquarters, where he will be interviewed by homicide detectives before being transferred to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

Proud of our men and women.This is what relentless follow up, looks like! Club Pryme murder suspect CAPTURED! @DallasPD, in partnership with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, captured Jonathanlacory Rogers. He will be charged with murder and seven counts of aggravated assault. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) March 29, 2021

In the shooting on March 20, police said Rogers got into an argument with another person in the club. A witness tried to break up the argument but that's when Rogers took out a gun, began shooting, and struck the eight victims, according to officials. One woman, 21-year-old Daisy Navarrete, died. Seven others suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital.