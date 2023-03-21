Dallas Police arrested an alleged serial rapist for cases dating back to 2005. He's back on the streets due to a low bond

Christopher Michael Green was arrested after the FBI connected him through DNA to a Dallas rape victim from 2005 and now suspect him in at least 5 other cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Since 2005, Dallas Police and the FBI have been in search of a suspect who dragged a woman off a bus and raped her in a nearby field.

On Saturday, March 18, 14 years later, police arrested Christopher Michael Green for aggravated sexual assault after police said they got a DNA match.

According to an arrest affidavit, Green attacked his victim on July 6, 2005. WFAA does not identify sexual assault victims.

The victim told police Green “was very strong and threw her around like a doll.”

She said Green then “produced a knife and slashed and stabbed her in the back… grabbed her by her hair and began to slam her head on the ground to render her unconscious.”

The victim said Green held a knife to her throat and she said she thought she was going to die. The victim said he then forced her to perform a sexual act.

She was able to get away and flagged down a motorist to help her.

Police were able to get DNA after the victim went to Parkland Hospital for an exam.

But the DNA didn’t match anyone in databases until court records show the FBI got a hit earlier this month. It led them to Green.

Police said the victim also identified Green in a photo lineup. According to court documents, his DNA matches at least four other cases but sources say he’s suspected of more.

After Green was arrested, Dallas Police asked that he be given a high bond and if released, be placed on an ankle monitor.

But according to court records, a jail magistrate set his bond at $25,000 and did not require an ankle monitor if he were to be released on bond.

Jail records show Green bonded out 16 hours after his arrest.