Dallas police arrest 36-year-old on murder charges in connection to 'shootout'

DALLAS — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges in connection to a "shootout" that happened on Sept. 10, Dallas police said.

Deshawn Antoine Gray faces capital murder and murder charges, and is being held in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $1.2 million bail, official documents show.

When officers responded to the shootout on Sept. 10 around 1:30 a.m. at the Bonita Gardens Apartments, they found John Lewis Carter lying on a couch. He had been shot multiple times, according to police.

First responders pronounced Carter dead at the scene.

Gray had been hospitalized after the "shootout" with Carter, police said, and homicide detectives allege he was responsible for Carter's death.