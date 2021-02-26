Dallas police arrest second suspect wanted in deadly December shooting

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Frederick Daniels was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Taboric Lee.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Frederick Daniels was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Taboric Lee. The shooting occurred on Dec. 14 in the 1600 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Earlier this month, police arrested Daniels’ accomplice, 35-year-old Edward Sims. Police said Sims is also facing a murder charge.