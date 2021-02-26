x
Crime

Dallas police arrest second suspect wanted in deadly December shooting

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Frederick Daniels was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Taboric Lee.
Credit: Dallas police
Frederick Daniels, 26.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a second suspect wanted in connection to a fatal December shooting, officials say.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Frederick Daniels was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Taboric Lee. The shooting occurred on Dec. 14 in the 1600 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Earlier this month, police arrested Daniels’ accomplice, 35-year-old Edward Sims. Police said Sims is also facing a murder charge.

Credit: Dallas police
Edward Sims, 35.

Daniels has been transported to the Dallas County jail, where his bond will be set by a judge.

