40-year-old woman found dead in vacant lot, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating following the death of a 40-year-old woman who was found in a vacant lot Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 5000 block of Mexican Road after an unidentified woman was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and the scene, they pronounced the victim dead from homicidal violence, police said.

DPD later identified the victim as 40-year-old Allisabith King.

Police said the motive for King’s death and the circumstances surrounding this case are under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning King’s murder to call homicide detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 088226-2022.