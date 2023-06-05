21-year-old man dropped off at Dallas hospital with gunshot wound, later dies from injuries

This was initially investigated as an unexplained death, according to police. On Monday, the medical examiner officially ruled the victim's death a homicide.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public's help in figuring out what led up to a 21-year-old man being dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD).

On May 31 around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a "call for service" regarding a man who was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Andre Elijah Miller, later died from his injuries.

This was initially investigated as an unexplained death, according to police. On Monday, June 5, the medical examiner officially ruled the victim's death a homicide.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this situation is asked to call detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by email at guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov.