Dallas police looking for car involved in fatal hit-and-run near Uptown

Authorities said a person died after being struck by a vehicle near the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue in Dallas. No one has been arrested.
DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help with their investigation into a hit-and-run that occurred Wednesday morning. 

Authorities said around 2:15 a.m., off-duty officers were flagged down for a crash at the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue. Police said a person died after being hit by a vehicle. Officials have not released that person's name at this time. 

Dallas police released a photo Wednesday afternoon of the suspected vehicle. Officials said the car was last seen driving southbound from the location.

DPD's Vehicle Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with information to contact Det. G. Baum at 214-671-0010 or via email at gerald.baum@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 048422-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477. 

