1 injured in shooting after fight breaks out at party, Dallas police say

Police said the injured person was driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

One person was injured in a shooting in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to the call in the 2400 block of N Washington Avenue around 3 a.m.

A fight broke out at a party and gunfire erupted, according to police.

One person was take to a local hospital in a private vehicle, officials said. The person was unconscious but stable.

No other information was available about the person shot or the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.