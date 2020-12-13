1 injured in shooting after fight breaks out at party, Dallas police say

One person was injured in a shooting in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to police.
Officers responded to the call in the 2400 block of N Washington Avenue around 3 a.m.
A fight broke out at a party and gunfire erupted, according to police.
One person was take to a local hospital in a private vehicle, officials said. The person was unconscious but stable.
No other information was available about the person shot or the incident.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
