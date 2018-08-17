DALLAS — A Dallas officer was shot and a suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire early Friday morning.

The officer was transported to Baylor University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

"We are happy to say that the injured officer is in stable condition and is in good spirits at the hospital," read a tweet from Dallas police.

According to Dallas Police Assistant Chief Paul Stokes, police were called to an "armed encounter" in the 4000 block of North Jim Miller Road at about 5:20 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, an officer in plain clothes spotted two suspects and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

The officer was shot during the exchange and transported by other officers to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was released later Friday morning. One of the two suspects was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The second suspect fled the scene but was located and taken into custody, Stokes said.

"Both of the suspects were armed, and both of the weapons were recovered," he said.

Northbound and southbound lanes of North Jim Miller Road were closed Friday morning between Military Parkway and Parkdale Drive as police investigated at the scene.

