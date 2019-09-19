DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the side of the patrol vehicle Wednesday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. The officer was driving northbound on Harry Hines Boulevard and tried to turn left onto Willowbrook Road when another vehicle traveling southbound on Harry Hines smashed into the side of the vehicle.

The officer was sent to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police said the driver arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

