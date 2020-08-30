Dallas officer injured after dragged by vehicle during traffic stop, officials say

A Dallas police officer was transported to the hospital suffering from injuries to his leg and knee.

A Dallas police officer is in the hospital after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to 4200 block of Maple Avenue after a report of two men selling drugs in the area. Upon arrival, officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

During the stop, officers determined the two men were wanted felons, and when they attempted to apprehend them, the driver put the car in gear and sped off.

One officer was dragged by the car and sustained injuries to his leg and knee. The officer was transported to a local hospital, where he’s reportedly in “stable condition.”