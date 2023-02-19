One dead, one in custody after shooting at Dallas nightclub, police say

The incident began as an argument and then a fight between two men, according to police.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

Officer responded to a shooting call at 2:21 a.m. in the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that two men had gotten into an argument and then began fighting.

During the incident, police said the shooting victim drove his car into the other man and the other man's vehicle.

The other man then shot at the victim, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody, according to police. The case will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury, police said.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.