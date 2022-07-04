Dallas mom who faces manslaughter charge in son's shooting death has bonded out, officials say

According to an arrest affidavit, she told her husband that she was shooting back at a road rage suspect and then discovered that her 3-year-old son was shot.

The mother of a 3-year-old who was shot and killed in late March has bonded out of jail after turning herself in back in early April, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Lacravivonne Washington, 26, had been out of jail on bail for previous charges filed in the death of her son, Jalexus Washington Jr. WFAA reported in early April that Lacravivonne Washington turned herself into jail after police said she faced a manslaughter charge in the case.

The sheriff's office told WFAA on Wednesday that Lacravivonne Washington was transferred from the jail to be fitted for an ankle monitor for release. Lacravivonne Washington bonded out of Dallas County jail Wednesday morning at 8:12 a.m., according to court records.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit released in April, Lacravivonne Washington told her husband that she was shooting back at a road rage suspect and then discovered that her 3-year-old son, Jalexus, had been shot. While police have said there was no evidence of a road rage shooting, investigators determined that she "recklessly killed [Jalexus] and has committed the offense manslaughter," according to the affidavit.

Police said in April that Washington’s husband, 27-year-old Jalexus Washington Sr. was arrested for tampering with evidence in connection to their son’s death.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital after receiving a call that 3-year-old Jalexus Washington was taken to the emergency room with a single gunshot wound to the face on Monday, March 28.

During the investigation, police received conflicting reports from the mother about what led to the shooting death of Jalexus. She initially told police that she was involved in a road rage incident, but police found no evidence of that.

Lacravivonne and 3-year-old Jalexus Jr. were seen at a donut shop on Walnut Street about 20 minutes before the deadly shooting, police said.

During the search of her vehicle, police said there was a gun found in the glove compartment and another found with her husband, Washington Sr. He told police that his wife gave him the gun while they were at the hospital where their son died, the affidavit said.

As the investigation continued, four children were removed from Lacravivonne’s home. She was arrested on March 30 for three counts of child endangerment and a charge of tampering with physical evidence, police said.