Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced his first mayoral task force will be aimed at reducing violent crime.

The mayor made the announcement during a news conference at 3 p.m. Monday at Dallas City Hall.

The task force comes as the city of Dallas has seen a rise in homicides and violent crimes this summer.

Officers say they’ve seized hundreds of illegal guns as part of a Summer Crime Initiative. Yet, tackling violent crime remains an issue as the Dallas Police Department continues to struggle with staffing challenges.

There have been nearly 140 murders so far this year, Dallas police say.

Back in May, the city of Dallas accepted an offer from Gov. Greg Abbott to send troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to help local police address violent crime in eight specific areas of concentrated crime.

But the presence of state troopers proved to be controversial in some communities.

While many residents welcomed the state troopers' presence, some neighbors criticized the volume of traffic stops and enforcement efforts in some areas.

Last week, Johnson publicly thanked Abbott for sending DPS to help the City address violent crime.

The new task force also comes in the wake of the shooting death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett, who was killed by crossfire while sitting on a sofa inside her family's apartment.

Family members say funeral services for Brandoniya Bennett have been finalized.

The wake will be held from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. the following day at the New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1932 Denison St.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Brandoniya’s family with funeral arrangements.

