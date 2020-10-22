Dallas man pleads guilty to planting a fake bomb on railroad tracks, DOJ says

Mark Ashley Robert, 37, put the device on the Kansas City Rail Line railroad track in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2018, according to court documents.

DALLAS — A Dallas man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of misinformation and hoaxes related to a Dec. 2018 case where he planted a fake bomb in the middle of a Kansas City Rail Line railroad track in Dallas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Mark Ashley Robert, 37, put the device on the railroad track in the early morning hours of Dec. 21, 2018, according to court documents. He now faces up to five years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

A railroad conductor was the one who spotted it. He saw red and green flashing LED lights in the middle of the tracks while he was operating on the railroad. When he looked closer, he saw what appeared to be a box wrapped in electrical tape with a 9-volt battery attached to it.

The Dallas Police Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene, and after determining that it was not a real explosive device, turned the fake bomb over to the FBI for fingerprint examination. That was how authorities found Robert to charge him.