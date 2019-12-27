A 21-year-old man was fatally shot during a fight Thursday night in Oak Cliff.

Patrick Lynn Parks III was found dead on a sidewalk when officers arrived around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Falls Drive near Westmoreland Road, according to Dallas police.

The officers were responding to a call about a shooting and people fighting in the neighborhood.

There have been more than 200 homicides this year in Dallas. Mayor Eric Johnson has asked for a comprehensive crime reduction plan in response to a sharp increase in violent crime in 2019.

Officials have not said whether anyone has been arrested in connection with Parks' death.

People with information on the case are asked to contact Dallas police Det. David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbsjr@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us .

